Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G gets benchmarked

I looks like the Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G smartphone could be launching some time soon as the handset was recently benchmarked. The new device gets a number of upgrades over the original Galaxy A52 5G smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks, the handset was listed with the model number SM-A528B.

The listing has revealed some of the handsets specifications which include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor. The device is also listed with an Adreno 642L GPU, this is an upgrade on the previous model.

The handset is also listed with 8GB of RAM, there is the possibility of other RAM versions of the handset, there may also be a 6GB of RAM model.

The new Galaxy A52S 5G is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display that will come with a 90HZ refresh rate and will feature a Full HD+ resolution. The device will also come with a 4500 mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

Those are the only specifications we know about the smartphone so far, as soon as we get some more information on the handset, including a full list of specifications and a release date, we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice

