Samsung Galaxy A52 5G headed to India

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is available in a number of countries and now the handset is headed to India, although a launch date for the device has not been revealed.

As a reminder the Galaxy A52 5G comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

Up front there is a 32 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, 5 megapixel macro and 5 megapixel depth camera. The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source GSM Arena

