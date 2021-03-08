Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone poses for the camera

The new Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G smartphones are expected to launch soon, we have heard lots of specs on the handsets now now we have some photos of the device.

The photos of the Galaxy A52 were ;posted on Twitter by https://twitter.com/AhmedQwaider888/status/1368395763450011650?s=20 and they give us a look at the design of the handset.

The Galaxy A52 is rumored to come with a .5 inch Super AMOLED display, plus a Snapdragon 720G processor, 6GB and 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The handset will feature a 64 megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 5 megapixel depth and 5 megapixel macro camera. As yet we do not have any details on what front camera the device will feature.

Source Ahmed Qwaider, Sammobile

