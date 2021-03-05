Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G spotted at online retailer

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to be made official some time soon and now the handset has been listed at an online retailer.

The handset is listed at a retailer in the UAE, it was spotted by Roland Quandt, we previously hear that the device would come with a 6.5 inch display with a FHD+ resolution,

The device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there will also be a microSD card slot which ill take up to a 1TB card.

The Galaxy A52 5G will come with a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 5 megapixel macro and 5 megapixel depth camera. On the front there will be a 32 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies.

