Samsung Galaxy A52 4G to retail for around $400

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G

It looks like we have some details on the new Samsung Galaxy A52 4G, the handset will apparently retail for around $400, we have been hearing rumors about this device for some time.

The new Galaxy A52 4G will apparently come with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display and it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor.

The handset is also rumored to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it will have a 4500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging.

On the front of the handset there will be a 32megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 5 megapixel cameras.

