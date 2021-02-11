Samsung Galaxy A52 4G to retail for around $400

It looks like we have some details on the new Samsung Galaxy A52 4G, the handset will apparently retail for around $400, we have been hearing rumors about this device for some time.

The new Galaxy A52 4G will apparently come with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display and it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor.

The handset is also rumored to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it will have a 4500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging.

On the front of the handset there will be a 32megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 5 megapixel cameras.

https://t.co/9efCm6TyVu

Confirm A52 4G leak

– Snapdragon 720G, 8/128

– quad cam 64/12/5/5 (same cam as the M51), 32MP selfie cam

– 4500mAh, 25W

– 6.5 inch sAMOLED, no 90Hz

– MSRP around 9.3m to 9.5m Dong ($400-408)

– main competitor is the Reno5 4G (the best selling phone rn) — CEO of Chun Corp (Alvin is my husband) (@chunvn8888) February 10, 2021

Source Twitter, Sammobile

Image Credit: Voice

