Samsung Galaxy A34 5G gets unboxed (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G smartphone launched back in March and now we get to have a look at the handset and some of its features in a new unboxing and review video from Tech Spurt.

The video below gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy A34 5G smartphone, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display that features an FHD+ resolution and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, let’s find out some more details about it.

Other specifications include an octa-core processor and a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you need some additional storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device comes with a range of cameras, which include a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. On the rear of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device, there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for video chat.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G comes with Android 13 and OneUI 5.1, it is available in a range of colors which include Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver and pricing starts at £349.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



