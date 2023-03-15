Samsung Galaxy A34 5G unveiled

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A34 5G for some time, the handset is now official and we have all the details on the device.

The new Galaxy A34 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display that features an FHD+ resolution and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by an octa-core processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options, these include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G comes with a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card, the device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The handset features a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. On the front of the device, there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The device comes with Android 13 and Samsung’s One UI 5.1, pricing for the handset starts at £349 and it comes in a range of colors which include Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver.

Source Samsung





