Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 to launch 15th of March

Samsung will apparently launch two new handsets on the 15th of March, the Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54.

We have been hearing about these two handsets for some time, with recent appearances for the devices at the FCC.

The Galaxy A54 is rumored to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset will come with an octa-core Samsung Exynos processor and it will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. There will also be some other storage options and RAM options as well.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and a choice of GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy A34 will feature a range of cameras, these will include a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there will be a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

We should have full details on the new Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 when they are made official later this month.

Source Sammobile





