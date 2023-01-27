Samsung Galaxy A54 appears at the FCC

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy A54 is getting close to launching, as the device has now appeared at the FCC.

The device recently showed up at the Bluetooth SIG and now it has been spotted at the FCC with the model number SM-A546E.

The FCC listing has confirmed that the handset will come with a 5000 mAh battery and that it will support 25W fast charging.

We previously heard that the device would come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset will come with an octa-core Samsung Exynos processor and it will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 is also expected to be available in other RAM and storage configurations as well.

The device will apparently come with a range of cameras, we are expecting a single camera on the front and three rear cameras.

The previous handset, the Galaxy A53 featured a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there was also a 32-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies. we are expecting upgraded cameras for this new model.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone will launch, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena





