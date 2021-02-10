Samsung Galaxy A32 5G goes on sale in Europe

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G was made official last month and now the handset is launching in Europe, the handset is available to buy in Spain.

Pricing for the Galaxy A32 5G starts at €279 and the handset is available with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Other memory options will be available in different countries.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch TFT Infinity V Display with a HD+ resolution and it features an octa core processor.

The device also features a 13 megapixel Selfies camera, on the back there is an 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera. Plus a 5000 mAh battery and a microSD card slot.

We can expect Samsung to launch their Galaxy A32 5G smartphone in more European countries some time soon.

Source Samsung, Sammobile

