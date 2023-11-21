Samsung Galaxy A25 smartphone leaked

Details and photos of a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone have been leaked, the Samsung Galaxy A25. The handset will come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 1280 mobile processor and the device will come with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there will also be a choice of two storage options, one with 128GB of storage and the other with 256GB.

The new Samsung Galaxy A25 smartphone will come with a microSD card slot if you need some additional storage and it will have a range of cameras, one on the front and three cameras on the back.

On the front of the handset there will be a 13-megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies, on the back of the handset there will be a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 2-megapixel macro cameras.

The device will come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will feature 25W fast charging, it will be available in a choice of three colors, Yello, Black, or Blue, as yet we do not have any details on an exact launch date.

Source Winfuture, Sammobile



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals