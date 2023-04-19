Samsung Galaxy A24 smartphone leaked

Samsung is getting ready to add another handset to its Galaxy A range with the new Samsung Galax A24. We previously heard some leaked specifications on the handset and now we have some leaked photos of the device.

The new Galaxy A24 smartphone is rumored to come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and the device will come with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 mobile processor.

The handset is rumored to come with 4GB of RAM and 12*Gb of included storage, if you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion, there is also a 5,000 mAh battery and USB-C.

The new Samsung Galaxy A24 will have a range of cameras, there will be three cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera on the front of the device. There are rumored to include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there will be a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for selfies and video calls.

The new Samsung Galaxy A24 will apparently cost less than €200 when it goes on sale, the device is expected to launch soon, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Winfuture





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals