Samsung Galaxy A24 details revealed

Samsung recently launched their Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 smartphones and now we have details on another device, the Samsung Galaxy A24. The handset was recently listed on Samsung’s website with the model number SM-A245F/DS.

The handset was recently listed on Samsung’s support website which suggests that they may be getting ready to launch this new Android smartphone sometime soon.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is rumored to come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate, the handset will apparently feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor.

The device is rumored to come with a choice of RAM of up to 8GB and a choice of storage of up to 256GB and it will come with a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, plus a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there will be a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and it will come in a range of colors, as soon as we get some more information about the device and a release date, we will let you know.

Source Sammobile





