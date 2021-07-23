Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone has launched in India, the handset has been available in Europe since it launched last month.

The device comes with the same specifications and pricing for the handset starts at INR 19,999 in India which is about $269.

With the largest ecosystem of 5G devices and highest number of patents, Samsung is one of the top global 5G network infrastructure companies. With Galaxy A22 5G, the first 5G enabled A-Series smartphone, Samsung has brought 5G connectivity to the mid-range segment. It comes with support for 11 5G bands for fast speeds and low latency that lets you stream and share content at the blink of an eye. Galaxy A22 5G is built to provide fast video downloading, smooth video conferencing and content streaming.

Here are the key specifications.

FEATURE GALAXY A22 5G Display 6.6″ FHD+ (90Hz Refresh Rate) Processor MediaTek D700 (7nm) Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP +2 MP Front Camera 8MP Memory Variants 8GB + 128GB

6GB + 128GB

(expandable up to 1TB) Battery 5000mAh, 15W Operating System Android 11 | One UI Core 3.1 Colour Grey, Mint and Violet

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

