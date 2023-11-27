Samsung Galaxy A15 5G specifications revealed

We have been hearing a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A15 5G smartphone and now the handset’s full specifications have been revealed by a Walmart listing, the handset has not been made official by Samsung as yet.

The Walmart listing has revealed that the new Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 6.5 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, and the device will be powered by an octa-core 2.2 GHz processor.

The new Galaxy A15 5G smartphone will come with a range of RAM and storage options, these will include 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and a choice of either 64GB or 128GB of included storage.

The handset will also come with a MicroSD card slot for additional storage and it comes with a range of cameras, with a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the device, there is a 13-megapixel camera that has been designed for making video calls and for taking selfies, on the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy A15 5G will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will feature 15W fast charging, the pricing has been revealed by the Walmart listing, it will cost $139 and will be available with Boost Mobile.

Source Walmart, GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals