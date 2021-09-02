Samsung Galaxy A03s smartphone launched in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy A03s smartphone was made official last month and now the handset is launching in the UK.

The new Galaxy A03S will be available to buy in the UK for £139 from the 24th of September, the handset will be available through a range of retailers and through Samsung.

Why have one camera when you can have four? Never settle for less, as the Galaxy A03s lets you experience the new era of photography with four dedicated cameras at your fingertips. The Triple Rear Camera includes: a 13MP Main Camera, a 2MP Refined Macro Camera[2] and a 2MP Depth Camera. The Galaxy A03s also has a 5MP Selfie Camera, which comes with Selfie Focus meaning you now up your Selfie game like no other.

When creativity strikes, the Galaxy A03s gives you lots of ways to decorate your snapshots. Live Stickers uses facial recognition to give you fun stickers[3] that adapt to your face, allowing for a touch of personality in your pictures. There are also plenty of stamps and filters to choose from which you can use to personalise your photos.

Here are the key specifications:

Display Size Resolution 6.5″ HD+ TFT Display Infinity-V Display Camera Rear 13MP(F2.2) + 2MP + 2MP Front 5MP (F2.2) Processor MTK6765 (Octa 2.3 GHz + 1.8GHz) Memory RAM 3GB ROM 32GB Micro SD O Battery Capacity (Typical) 5,000mAh Charging 7.75W Dimension 164.3 x 76 x 9.1 Others Side Fingerprint

You can find our more details about the new Galaxy A03S smartphone over at Samsung at the link below, the handset will come in two colors.

