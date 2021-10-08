Samsung Galaxy A03s lands on Vodafone

The Samsung Galaxy A03s launched in the UK last month and now the handset is available with mobile carrier Vodafone.

The devide is available for £12 a month with Vodafone and there is no up front fee on the hands,t it is available in a range of contracts with the carrier. This is on a 36 month device plan and also a 24 month airtime plan with the carrier.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is available with Vodafone EVO, the flexible mobile offering that makes the latest devices easier to afford than ever before. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, as well as choosing the length of their contract – anything from 12 to 36 months – at 0% APR. Plus, Vodafone EVO customers can enjoy flexible upgrades, allowing them to upgrade to a new phone from 12 months into their plan, as well as choosing to trade-in their old device to make their next phone more affordable.

The device can be purchased for only £12 a month with no costs upfront on a 36-month device plan and 24-month airtime plan – including 2GB of data and two Xtra benefits.

Source Vodafone

