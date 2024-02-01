Samsung Frame TV gets Marimekko limited edition artwork

Samsung has announced that it is bringing some more limited edition artwork to the Samsung Frame TV, Samsung has teamed up with Finnish design house Marimekko and 40 new designs will be available.

“Samsung is proud to announce the first addition of a Finnish design house to Samsung Art Store,” said Sofia Monteiro, Product Manager for Samsung Art Store Europe. “Our vision with this partnership is to deliver timeless designs directly to users, allowing them to personalize their homes with a touch of Finnish creativity. We hope to continue bringing value to our appreciated users through this selection of iconic designs and tasteful prints.”

The Marimekko designs will be available on Samsung Art Store — an exclusive subscription service for The Frame, where users can browse and choose from more than 2,500 pieces from notable artists, museums, galleries and design companies.

Samsung’s commitment to innovation takes a stylish turn with this limited edition collaboration that brings a carefully curated library of 30 timeless Marimekko prints to The Frame. To reflect the changing seasons, users will be able to transform their TVs with three rotating collections of 12 prints.

You can find out more details about the new limited edition artwork from the Marimekko design house coming to the Samsung Frame TV over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

