Samsung Food AI-powered food and recipe platform launched

Samsung has announced that it is launching Samsung Food globally, and Samsung has revealed that this is a new AI-powered food and recipe platform. The new Samsung Food platform is launching in 104 countries and in eight languages.

Building on the foundation of Samsung’s wide range of cooking appliances and food services, Samsung Food uses AI technology to go beyond existing capabilities and deliver a food platform that truly adapts to the needs and lifestyles of its users. To accomplish this, Samsung Food draws from the extensive database of Whisk, a smart food platform acquired by Samsung Next in 2019 that leverages advanced technology called Food AI, which suggests meals based on user preferences and food seasonality.

“The food we enjoy and the way we prepare it are central to our daily lives, and we all love to cook and eat together,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of the Service Biz Group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “By connecting digital appliances and mobile devices across the Samsung ecosystem and assisting users from shopping list to dinner plate, Samsung Food is using advanced AI capabilities to deliver a highly personalized, all-in-one food experience that users can control straight from their palms.”

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Food over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the app is now available to download on a range of smartphones.

Source Samsung



