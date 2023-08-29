Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD and SD cards unveiled

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new range of Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD and SD cards and they come with some impressive read and write speeds. These include read speeds of up to 200 MB/s and write speeds of up to 130MB/s.

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced its new flagship UHS-I memory card model “PRO Ultimate” in microSD and full-size SD form factors, enabling professional photographers and content creators to maximize productivity in their creative workflows. The new PRO Ultimate lineup features a capacity of up to 512 gigabytes (GB) and a remarkable sequential read speed of up to 200 megabytes-per-second (MB/s).

“With the growing volume of high-resolution content generated from gadgets such as drones, action cameras and DSLR cameras, professional creators should be able to work with large–sized content seamlessly, whether they are writing, reading or transferring their data,” said Hangu Sohn, Vice President of Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “As creators rely on high speed and performance of the memory cards, the new Samsung PRO Ultimate significantly reinforces such needs through enhanced controller technologies and multi-proof protection features.”

You can find out more information about the new Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD and SD cards over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the microSD card will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB sizes and prices start at $20.00, The new SD cards will be available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB amnd 512GB and prices start at $26.99.

Source Samsung



