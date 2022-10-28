Samsung extends its Solve for Tomorrow STEM contests

Samsung has announced that it has extended its Solve for Tomorrow STEM contests, the deadline has been extended until the 29th of November 2022.

The contest gives students in the USA a chance to win a share of $2 million in technology and supplies for their classrooms.

“The issues that students care about continue to evolve, and Samsung is committed to adapting to meet these changemakers where they are through the Solve for Tomorrow Contest,” said Michelle Crossan-Matos, SVP, Corporate Marketing, Citizenship & Communications Officer at Samsung Electronics America. “At Samsung, we are focused on the intersection of sustainability and innovation and know the power technology has in bringing meaningful impact on our world. We challenge this year’s applicants to find issues they’re passionate about and see firsthand the true impact STEM can have to better their community and the planet. We enjoy seeing the diverse projects that students conceptualize each year and are excited to see the innovations to come out of the 13th annual competition.”

Solve for Tomorrow will award $2 million¹ in technology and supplies to classrooms in every state including Washington, D.C. as they advance throughout the phases of the contest, all redeemable through DonorsChoose.org. As part of the mission of sustainability, Samsung will encourage schools to select Samsung Energy Star products as part of their packages.

