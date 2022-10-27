Samsung Galaxy S22 camera update brings new features

Samsung has released a new camera update for its Galaxy S22 range of smartphones and the update brings some new features to the camera on the devices.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 camera update brings an updated Expert Raw app to the handsets, there is also a new app, Camera assistant.

Earlier this year, the Galaxy S22 series introduced the pro-grade smartphone camera with advanced Nightography features. Now, that camera just got even better. With an updated version of the Expert RAW app and a brand new app called Camera Assistant[1], you’ll be able to capture professional-looking shots.

The Expert RAW elevates the S22’s already robust night photography capabilities with a powerful Astrophoto feature. This brand-new feature lets star gazers and outdoor enthusiasts take clear and beautiful photos of constellations and dark sky activity.

Every avid photographer has their own shooting style, so it’s vital to have a camera that gives you the creative reins. With the new Camera Assistant app, you can pick and choose which automated features you want to use for a fully customized shooting experience.

You can find out full details on everything that is included in the Samsung Galaxy S22 camera update over at Samsung at the link below.

