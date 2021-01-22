Samsung expands its 5G technology with fully virtualized 5G RAN

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its 5G technology with fully virtualized 5G RAN, this will help Samsung create more programmable networks.

Verizon Wireless will be the first mobile network to deploy Samsung’s new virtualized 5G solutions with Samsung’s new vRAN 2.0 solutions.

Samsung’s fully virtualized 5G RAN solution takes all of the radio network functions that can be software-enabled and breaks them down into a virtualized Central Unit (vCU) and Distributed Unit (vDU), as well as a range of radio units. 5G vRAN, with its cloud-native, container-based architecture, replaces dedicated baseband hardware with software elements that can be operated on Common Off-The-Shelf (COTS) servers, an advancement over static, hardware-bound networks

“We are committed to providing reliable, secure, and flexible network solutions that deliver the power of 5G around the world,” said Magnus Ojert, Vice President, Networks Division, Samsung Electronics America. “We believe vRAN’s next phase of innovation will accelerate what’s possible for society, and look forward to collaborating with an industry-leader like Verizon to make 5G a reality for millions in 2021.”

