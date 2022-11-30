Samsung expands 5G partnership with Japan’s NTT DoCoMo

Back in March 2021, Samsung announced a new 5G partnership with japan’s NTT DoCoMo and now Samsung has revealed that it is expanding its partnership with the company.

NTT DoCoMo is the major mobile operator in Japan with around 84 million subscribers, Samsung provides the company with 5G technology.

The 5G products that Samsung Electronics is providing to NTT DoCoMo include a new ultra-light and compact 5G radio unit that supports the 28GHz ultra-high frequency band. It is a light and compact product weighing 4.5kg, and can be easily installed in urban areas and user-dense areas to effectively support increasing data traffic.

Masuda Masafumi, General Manager of NTT DoCoMo’s Wireless Access Network Development Department, said, “NTT DoCoMo has started cooperation with Samsung Electronics from the early days of 5G and is realizing 5G visions such as Open RAN together.” , “We will continue to solidify our global leadership by responding flexibly and promptly to customer needs through continuous network innovation.”

Satoshi Iwao, managing director of Samsung Electronics’ network business in Japan, said, “The key to the mobile communication equipment market is the establishment of a long-term relationship of trust between operators and suppliers and joint investment in next-generation technologies.” We will work together to advance NTT DoCoMo’s 5G network by supplying excellent 5G products based on technological prowess.”

You can find out more details about the expanded partnership between Samsung and NTT DoCoMo over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung, Sammobile





