Samsung Canada opens two new Experience Stores

Samsung has announced that it is opening two new Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. The stores are opening in new locations at the Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga and Bramalea City Centre Mall in Brampton.

Samsung Canada is marking the next step in its retail evolution with the opening of two new, immersive Samsung Experience Stores that expand and enhance the customer retail experience. The locations at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga and Bramalea City Centre Mall in Brampton feature sleek new designs that will help consumers experience Samsung’s connected device ecosystem, try new products and benefit from exclusive offers. Square One opened May 19; Bramalea City Centre will open in early June.

“Our two new Samsung Experience Stores enable more Canadians to physically experience our innovative ecosystem of connected devices – which is an essential part of the online shopping experience,” said Krista Collinson, Head of Direct to Consumer and Retail Excellence, Samsung Canada. “Our retail evolution is rooted in providing a best-in-class customer experience, offering Canadians the flexibility to shop when, where and how they want, while also meeting the needs of new customers.”

You can find out more details about the two new Samsung Experience Stores which are located at the Bramalea City Centre Mall in Brampton and the Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals