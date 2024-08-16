Samsung Brings Circle to Search to More Devices

Samsung has announced the expansion of its innovative Circle to Search feature to more devices within the Galaxy ecosystem. Initially launched on the Galaxy S24 series, this transformative search tool is now available on the A35 5G and A54 5G smartphones, as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series. This move underscores Samsung’s commitment to democratizing mobile AI and providing innovative technology to a broader audience. By extending the availability of Circle to Search, Samsung aims to transform the way users interact with their devices and access information, making the search experience more intuitive, efficient, and engaging across a wider range of Galaxy devices.

How Circle to Search Works

Circle to Search offers a new way to search for almost anything using a simple gesture, eliminating the need to switch between apps. Users can circle, highlight, or tap on any text, image, or video on their screen to initiate a search. This feature, developed in collaboration with Google, leverages AI-powered results to provide rich information and context, making the search experience more intuitive and engaging. By integrating Circle to Search into more Galaxy devices, Samsung is empowering users to access relevant information quickly and easily, without disrupting their current activities. Whether users are browsing the web, reading an article, or watching a video, they can simply use the Circle to Search gesture to find related content, definitions, translations, or even shopping results, all within the same app.

Enhanced User Experience

The expansion of Circle to Search to more Galaxy devices brings numerous benefits to users. With this feature, users can:

Save time by eliminating the need to switch between apps or manually type search queries

Discover new information by accessing AI-powered search results that provide rich context and related content

Maintain focus on their current tasks while seamlessly accessing relevant information

Enjoy a more intuitive and engaging search experience tailored to their needs

By leveraging the power of AI and collaborating with Google, Samsung is delivering a search experience that goes beyond traditional methods, making it easier for users to explore, learn, and discover new information.

Pricing and Availability

The Circle to Search feature will be available on the Galaxy A35 5G and A54 5G smartphones, as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G tablets. The rollout is set to begin on August 22, 2024. Pricing for these devices varies, with the A35 5G and A54 5G starting at competitive price points, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series offers a range of options to suit different budgets and needs. By making Circle to Search available on a diverse range of devices, Samsung is ensuring that users across various price points can benefit from this innovative feature, further democratizing access to advanced mobile AI technology.

Devices & Features:

Galaxy A35 5G: 5G connectivity, Circle to Search feature, AI-powered search results

Galaxy A54 5G: 5G connectivity, Circle to Search feature, AI-powered search results

Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Large display, Galaxy S Pen support, Circle to Search feature

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Larger display, enhanced Galaxy S Pen support, Circle to Search feature

Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G: 5G connectivity, large display, Galaxy S Pen support, Circle to Search feature

These devices offer a range of features and specifications designed to cater to various user needs and preferences. With the addition of this new feature, these Galaxy devices provide a more comprehensive and efficient user experience, combining powerful hardware with innovative software features.

Source Samsung



