Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE unveiled

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Fe for some time, the handset is now official and it was unveiled along with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet and the Galaxy Bud FE headphones.

The Galaxy S23 FE smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the handset comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the exact processor has not been revealed as yet.

The handset is equipped with a range of cameras, including three rear cameras and a single front camera, on the back there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, on the front there is a 10-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with a 4500 mAh battery and the handset features fast charging which can charge the device from zero to fifty percent in just thirty minutes with a 25W charger.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes in a choice of two sizes, one with a 10.9-inch LCD display, and the other with a 12.4-inch display, the tablets come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and they are powered by an octa-core processor.

The batteries are 8,000 mAh and 10,090 mAh respectively and the 10.9-inch model has a 12-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera, the 12.4-inch model has two 8-megapixel rear cameras and a 12-megapixel front camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE have Active Noise Cancellation and they come with 8.5 hours of playback with the earbuds and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be available from tomorrow, the 5th of October and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE will be available from the 10th of October.

Source Samsung



