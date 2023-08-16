Google generative AI powered search experience (SGE) launches

In a bid to revolutionize the way users interact with information on the web, Google has recently unveiled a series of enhancements to its generative AI-powered Search experience (SGE). This innovative tool, which was introduced less than a quarter ago, has already garnered a wave of positive early reviews.

“Today, we’re sharing a few more upgrades to SGE to help you better learn and make sense of information on the web: whether it’s deepening your understanding of complicated concepts, boosting your coding skills or tracking down details within a complex topic.

SGE currently provides AI-generated overviews to help with tasks across a number of programming languages and tools. For example, you can find answers to how-to questions, and see suggested code snippets for common tasks. With our new updates, segments of code in overviews will now be color-coded with syntax highlighting, so it’s faster and easier to identify elements like keywords, comments and strings, helping you better digest the code you see at a glance.” – Google

Google generative AI powered search experience (SGE)

The SGE’s latest upgrades are designed to elevate the user’s understanding of a wide range of topics, spanning from science and economics to history and beyond. These improvements are primarily centered around AI-generated responses, which have been fine-tuned to provide more comprehensive and accurate answers to user queries.

One of the standout features of the upgraded SGE is the ability for users to hover over specific words to preview definitions. This interactive feature also allows users to view related diagrams or images, thereby enriching their understanding of the topic at hand.

In addition to enhancing user comprehension, the SGE is also equipped with new capabilities aimed at aiding users in understanding and debugging generated code. This is made possible through the introduction of color-coded syntax highlighting in code overviews, a feature that is sure to be appreciated by coding enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Google is also testing the waters with an early experiment in Search Labs, aptly named “SGE while browsing”. This feature, currently available on the Google app for Android and iOS, is set to make its debut on Chrome desktop in the near future.

Google SGE while browsing

SGE while browsing is engineered to assist users in engaging with long-form content and pinpointing key points in an article. It achieves this by providing links that guide users directly to the relevant section on the page. However, it’s worth noting that this feature will not provide key points on articles marked as paywalled. Publishers retain control over whether their content is designated as free or paywalled. Google explained a little more :

“SGE while browsing is designed to show AI-generated key points only on articles that are freely available to the public on the web. It does not provide key points on articles marked as paywalled, and publishers are in control”

Google is encouraging users to participate in these experiments and share their feedback through Search Labs, available on the Google app for Android and iOS, as well as on Chrome desktop. To learn more about the new features and enhancements added by Google to its generative AI powered search experience (SGE) jump over to the official Google blog by following the link below.

Source: Google Blog



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals