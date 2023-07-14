Samsung Automotive UFS 3.1 Memory Solution goes into production

Samsung has announced that it has started mass production of its new Samsung Automotive UFS 3.1 Memory Solution, the device is designed for use in cars and it will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB sizes.

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that it has initiated mass production of its new automotive Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 memory solution optimized for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems. The new solution offers the industry’s lowest energy consumption, enabling car manufacturers to provide the best mobility experience for consumers.

“Samsung’s new UFS 3.1 solution addresses a wide range of customer needs for optimized IVI systems while pushing forward with next-generation memory trends that require higher ESG standards,” said Hyunduk Cho, Vice President of Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics. “We aim to expand our presence in the automotive semiconductor market, following the introduction of our UFS 3.1 solution for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).”

The new automotive UFS 3.1 solution satisfies the requirements of AEC-Q100 Grade2, a semiconductor quality standard for vehicles which guarantees stable performance in a wide range of temperatures from negative 40°C to 105°C.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Automotive UFS 3.1 Memory Solution over at Samsung at the link below, Samsung has said this it will star to supply this new memory solution to car makers by the end of the year.

Source Samsung



