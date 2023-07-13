New Samsung Bespoke Jet AI vacuum unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest device in its Bespoke range, the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI which Samsung says is the company’s most powerful cordless vacuum to date.

Samsung is offering customers who pre-order their new Samsung Bespoke Jet AI vacuum cleaner up to £400 in savings, and the device comes with a self-emptying all-in-one cleaning station.

With Samsung’s AI Optimum Tech, the Bespoke Jet™ AI provides a more effective cleaning experience while catering to a diverse range of environments. Its AI Cleaning Mode allows it to determine the floor type in order to provide both optimised cleaning and maximum battery efficiency. The Bespoke Jet™ AI is the first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to feature an AI verification from UL Solutions, a leading independent safety science organisation.

Its AI Cleaning Mode can reduce battery consumption by up to 14%, with maneuverability boosted by up to 6% when used with the Slim LED Brush+.

The Bespoke Jet™ AI’s upgraded All-in-One Clean Station™ harnesses Air Pulse technology to automatically empty the dustbin for quicker and more hygienic cleaning.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Bespoke Jet AI over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the device is now available to pre-order.

Source Samsung



