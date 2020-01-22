Samsung announces some new Smart Home devices

Samsung has unveiled some new smart home devices which include a new Family Hub, some slide in ranges and a new side by side refrigerator, all of these devices are part of Samsung’s connected home range.

Samsung is showing off all of these new device and its existing range of smart home devices like the AirDresser at the 2020 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show.

Samsung is making further progress in time efficiency with a new lineup of slide-in ranges that make cooking more convenient. The new ranges offer a reimagined user experience that simplifies your cooking and brings out your full potential as a home chef. Certain models of the slide-in ranges can be controlled with popular voice assistants, which you can instruct to preheat the oven while you’re mixing ingredients for a meal.3 The ranges also learn your preferences and cooking habits—the more you use it, the better it understands your needs. So, if you frequently set your oven to a certain temperature to bake your family’s favorite cookies, it will suggest that temperature first when you preheat your oven.

The slide-in ranges’ simple, clean lines and elegant design lends a built-in look to your kitchen, and its easy installation means you don’t have to go through a full remodeling project. In order to ensure it blends harmoniously with the rest of your kitchen décor, you can choose from black stainless, stainless, or the new Tuscan stainless models. And, with a redesigned control panel and minimal buttons, the slide-in ranges’ simple, intuitive interface presents only the information you need while cooking. Its fingerprint-resistant exterior is easy to keep clean, and its ergonomically designed knob gives you better grip and control.

