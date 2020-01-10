Samsung announces new partners for HDR10+

Samsung has announced that HRD10+ is becoming more widely adopted and it has anno0unced that it is now being used by a total of 94 companies.

These include companies like GooglePlay and Vizio who have added support for HDR10+, with Vizio now adding support to their UHD range of TVs.

HDR10+ is an enhanced version of HDR10 that leverages dynamic metadata to maximize the black level and peak brightness of every scene and frame on displays. The result is an image that more closely represents the original creative intent of directors. The HDR10+ Technologies Certification and Logo program makes it easy for consumers to find devices, content and services that deliver this high quality HDR viewing experience.

With VIZIO now adding support for HDR10+ technology to their UHD TV lineup, reach of HDR10+ expands notably. “VIZIO is committed to delivering the best entertainment experience to the consumer, regardless of the format,” said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. “Adding HDR10+ capability to the roster of HDR signals we already support means our customers will have the best viewing experience possible when they play HDR content on their VIZIO SmartCast TV.”

You can find out more information about HRD10+ over at Samsung at the link below, it started out as a partnership between Samsung, Panasonic and 20th Century Fox.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals