Samsung Announces AI for All Press Conference for CES 2024

Samsung has announced that it will hold its CES 2024 press conference on the 8th of January 2024, the event will be called “AI for All: Connectivity in the Age of AI” and it will take place at 2 PM on the 8th of January at CES 2024.

Samsung will live stream their CES 2024 press event on their website and also on their YouTube channel and we are looking forward to finding out more details about exactly what they have planned.

Samsung Electronics will hold a press conference on January 8, a day before exhibitions open for the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. EST) at the South Pacific Ballroom, North Convention Center, Mandalay Bay Hotel. Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung’s DX (Device eXperience) Division, will open the press conference, introducing the theme of ‘AI for All: Connectivity in the Age of AI.’

We are not expecting them to announce their new Galaxy S24 range of smartphones at their CES press event, this will be unveiled at a separate press event later in January, you can find out more details about the new CES 2024 event at the link below.

Source Samsung



