Samsung Galaxy S23 FE lands in Korea

Samsung is launching its Samsung Galaxy S23 FE or Fan Edition smartphone in its home country of South Korea and the handset will be available in Korea from tomorrow the 8th of December.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, boasts a vibrant 6.4-inch display that brings visuals to life with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or just scrolling, the experience is seamless and crisp. You have the power to choose from two robust configurations: either 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage or a larger 256GB storage option, both ensuring your apps and media are always at your fingertips. While the processor’s details are still under wraps, it’s poised to pack a punch.

Photography enthusiasts, rejoice! The Galaxy S23 FE is your canvas, featuring an impressive trio of rear cameras: a 50-megapixel wide-angle for capturing breathtaking landscapes, a 12-megapixel ultrawide to get everyone in that group shot, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens for zooming into the details. For the selfie kings and queens, there’s a 10-megapixel front camera, perfect for high-quality selfies and crystal-clear video calls.

And there’s more – the device comes equipped with a long-lasting 4500 mAh battery. Need a quick power-up? The fast charging capability is a game-changer, rocketing the battery from zero to fifty percent in just thirty minutes with a 25W charger.

The handset will be available in South Korea from tomorrow and you can find out m ore details about the device over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



