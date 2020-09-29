Samsung and Microsoft are working on private 5G network solutions

Samsung has announced that it has teamed up with Microsoft and the two companies are working on private 5G network solutions.

The two companies will work together to advance the virtualization of 5G solutions using Microsoft Azure and a range of Samsung technologies.

“We’re excited to be working with Microsoft to help enterprises transform the way they operate through next-generation communications,” said Wonil Roh, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Combining Samsung’s virtualized 5G solutions and Microsoft Azure cloud, we look forward to delivering a best-in-class 5G solution that advances opportunities in the private network sector. Through this collaboration, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation in 5G and beyond.”

“Microsoft is pleased to work with Samsung to accelerate the deployment of 5G networks in enterprises. The combination of Microsoft Azure and Samsung’s virtualized 5G offerings will enable new solutions and lower the barriers to entry for private 5G networks for our mutual customers across retail, manufacturing, entertainment and many other industries,” said Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President, Azure for Operators, Microsoft Corp.

You can find out more information about this new partnership between Samsung and Microsoft over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

