Samsung and KDDI complete new 5G trial

Samsung has announced that it has completed a new 5G trial with KDDI, the two companies successfully completed a trial of a Complete SLA Assurance Network Slicing Field Trial on a live 5G standalone network.

The trial was completed by Samsung and KDDI in Tokyo Japan and you can see more details about the technology below.

Network slicing enables multiple virtual networks to be created within a single physical network infrastructure, where each slice is dedicated for a specific application or service — serving different purposes. For instance, operators can create a low latency slice for automated vehicles, an IoT slice for smart factories and a high bandwidth slice for live video streaming — all within the same network. This means that a single network can support a broad mix of use cases simultaneously, accelerating the delivery of new services and meeting the tailored demands of various enterprises and consumers.

“Network slicing will help us activate a wide range of services that require high performance and low latency, benefitting both consumers and businesses,” said Toshikazu Yokai, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Mobile Network Technical Development Division at KDDI. “Working with Samsung, we continue to deliver the most innovative technologies to enhance customer experiences.”

