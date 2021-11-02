Samsung and Dr Denim launch Z Flip Pocket Denim Jeans

Samsung has teamed up with Dr Denim and it is launching some new jeans which are designed for their Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone, the Z Flip Pocket Denim Jeans.

As you can see from the photo the jeans now have a small pocket on the front which is designed to hold the Z Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone.

Who needs big pockets? They take up too much space, they don’t look stylish, and the latest phones slip and slide inside them. Redesigned so that they exclusively fit the Galaxy Z Flip3, the Z Flip Pocket Denim jeans make big pockets a thing of the past.

Samsung has partnered with Dr Denim to do away with these bulky, unfashionable pockets, debuting one designed to snugly fit the new Galaxy Z Flip3, a device which folds to approximately half the size of a standard flat phone. Gone are the days of large, rectangular pockets that you can’t help but fill to the brim, Samsung and Dr Denim are declaring small, square pockets that better frame the legs the next big trend.

The perfect partner to a stylish, folding phone is a pair of equally stylish jeans that fit it perfectly, ensuring fashion lovers can have both style and practicality with a phone that perfectly fits into jeans without sticking out!

You can find out more details about the new Z Flip Pocket Denim Jeans over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals