Samsung AI Forum 2022 takes places 8th and 9th November

Samsung has announced that it will hold the Samsung AI Forum 2022 on the 8th and 9th of November, this is the company’s sixth year of holding the event.

The 2022 Samsung AI Forum will focus on Artificial intelligence and it will be an in-person event and also streamed online.

Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, will start the forum by giving the opening remarks, followed by a keynote speech from Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, Canada. Afterward, technology sessions, such as “AI for R&D Innovation,” “Recent Advances of AI Algorithms” and “Large Scale Computing for AI and HPC” will be held.

During each technology session, renowned AI experts and the AI research leaders at SAIT will be on stage to share their findings. Minjoon Seo, Professor at KAIST, and Hyunoh Song, Professor at the Seoul National University, will introduce the latest research achievements on AI algorithms, and the former IBM and Intel Fellow Alan Gara, who is one of the leading researchers on supercomputers, will make a presentation on the evolution of computing and the future of AI. AI research leaders at SAIT including Changkyu Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of SAIT’s AI Research Center, will share the status and vision of Samsung’s research on AI.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung AI Forum 2022 over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Image Credit: Kote Puerto



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals