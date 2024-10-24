Discover the Power of Samsung’s New 990 EVO Plus SSD

The new Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD establishes a new standard in high-performance storage, using the advanced PCIe 4.0 interface to deliver exceptional speeds. This solid-state drive offers sequential read speeds reaching up to 7,250 MB/s and write speeds of 6,300 MB/s, positioning itself as a frontrunner in data transfer rates. With random read speeds of 1,050K IOPS and write speeds of 1,400K IOPS, it is ideally suited for demanding applications and workloads that require rapid data access and processing.

Innovative Technology: V-NAND and 5nm Controller

Central to the 990 EVO Plus’s impressive performance is Samsung’s 8th generation V-NAND technology, paired with a innovative 5-nanometer controller. This combination significantly enhances data processing efficiency and reliability, making sure consistent performance even under heavy workloads. These technological advancements represent a substantial leap from previous models, offering notable improvements in both speed and durability. The integration of these technologies underscores Samsung’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of storage innovation.

Effective Heat Management and Power Efficiency

Addressing thermal challenges, the SSD incorporates a nickel-coated heat shield that efficiently dissipates heat. This feature not only prevents overheating but also enhances power efficiency, allowing the drive to sustain peak performance without excessive energy consumption. Such improvements are crucial for users who require sustained high-speed operations, making sure that the drive remains reliable and efficient even during intensive tasks.

Versatile Storage Capacities and TurboWrite 2.0

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models, catering to a wide range of storage needs. It surpasses the storage limits of its predecessors, partly due to Samsung’s TurboWrite 2.0 technology, which dynamically allocates buffer space to boost write performance. This capability ensures smooth handling of large files and multitasking, making it an ideal choice for users who frequently work with extensive data sets or engage in complex computing tasks.

Sequential read speeds up to 7,250 MB/s

Sequential write speeds of 6,300 MB/s

Random read speeds of 1,050K IOPS

Random write speeds of 1,400K IOPS

Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models

TurboWrite 2.0 technology for enhanced write performance

Samsung Magician Software: Enhancing User Experience

Complementing the hardware, Samsung Magician software provides a comprehensive suite of optimization tools. Users can manage data migration, monitor drive health, and customize performance settings to meet specific needs. This software enhances the user experience by offering intuitive controls and insights into the SSD’s operation, allowing users to maximize the drive’s potential and maintain optimal performance over time.

Availability and Pricing

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD is available for purchase on Samsung’s website and at select retailers. Pricing is set at $109.99 for the 1TB model, $184.99 for the 2TB model, and $344.99 for the 4TB model. These prices reflect the drive’s advanced capabilities and diverse storage options, making it a competitive choice in the high-performance storage market.

Technical Specifications and Security Features

Operating on the PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 / 5.0 x2 NVMe 2.01 interface, the SSD adheres to the M.2 (2280) form factor. It uses Samsung V-NAND 3-bit TLC for storage memory, making sure high-density data storage. Security features include AES 256-bit Full Disk Encryption, TCG/Opal V2.0, and Encrypted Drive (IEEE1667) standards, providing robust protection for sensitive data. A five-year limited warranty underscores Samsung’s commitment to quality and reliability, offering users peace of mind regarding the drive’s longevity and performance.

PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 / 5.0 x2 NVMe 2.01 interface

M.2 (2280) form factor

Samsung V-NAND 3-bit TLC storage memory

AES 256-bit Full Disk Encryption

TCG/Opal V2.0 and Encrypted Drive (IEEE1667) standards

Five-year limited warranty

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD offers superior performance, expanded capacities, and comprehensive optimization tools. Perfect for users seeking high-speed, reliable storage solutions. By combining the latest technologies with user-friendly software, for more information on purchasing options jump over to the official Samsung website.



