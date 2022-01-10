QNAP Dual-Port QM2 PCIe M.2 2280 NVMe SSD storage cards

This month QNAP has introduced its new QNAP Dual-Port QM2 PCIe storage cards featuring M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots together with a 10GbE card making them perfect for network attached storage (NAS) and PC systems. The new cards take the form of the QNAP QM2-2P410G1T and QNAP QM2-2P410G2T PCIe Gen 4 Cards and the QNAP QM2-2P10G1TB PCIe Gen 3 card.

QNAP has designed all three PCIe cards to enable users to easily add M.2 NVMe SSD slots and 10GbE connectivity to a QNAP NAS or PC workstation or server without the need to install any drivers. NAS users can improve overall NAS performance by enabling SSD caching, and upgrade NAS storage capacity without occupying any 3.5-inch drive bays.

PCIe M.2 2280 NVMe SSD storage cards

“The QM2-2P410GxT series and the QM2-2P10G1TB cards are new members of QNAP’s popular QM2 expansion card product line, which provides a competitive, budget-friendly storage expansion solution for both QNAP NAS users and PC/workstation users,” said Stanley Huang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “The new QM2-2P410GXT series features Broadcom PCIe Gen 4 switch with PCIe 4.0 support and is ideal for handling resource-demanding applications, such as online 4K/8K video-editing and gaming. The QM2-2P10G1TB serves as a power-efficient and comprehensive solution to boost home/office productivity.”

“The QM2-2P410GxT series and the QM2-2P10G1TB features single/dual 10GBASE-T Multi-Gigabit (10G/5G/2.5G/1G/100M) network ports to boost bandwidth-demanding tasks. With QNAP 10GbE switches, you can easily upgrade to a high-speed network environment. M.2 SSD thermal sensors allow real-time temperature monitoring, with a quiet cooling module (heatsink and smart fan) to keep the SSDs running within optimal temperatures. A tool-less design also enables quick M.2 SSD installation and replacement.”

Source : QNAP

