KINGMAX PX4480 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD series introduced

Over the weekend KINGMAX has announced the imminent availability of its new M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×4 (Gen 4 x4) SSD PX3480 solid-state drive. KINGMAX PX4480 PCIe SSD adapts 3D NAND technology from high-end original manufacturers and supports E2E (End-to-End) Data Protection, LDPC (low density parity check), and ECC (error correction code). The new SSD range is available in a range of capacities 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB offering read speeds up to 5000 MB/s.

“The M.2 2280 SSD is ultra-slim. Moreover, the M.2 interface has become a must-have for new motherboards or laptops that offers users an even faster SSD experience. KINGMAX’s latest M.2 PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD PX4480 adopts a PCIe Gen 4.0 high-speed interface and meets NVMe 1.3 specifications. It can deliver stunning read/write speeds. It features incredibly high R/W speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s (read) and 4,400 MB/s (write), 8 to 9 times faster than the transmission connector of the SATA III interface, and has an increase of 50% in data R/W speeds compared with the PCIe 3.0 series SSD. Users can fully experience the higher speeds of PCIe SSDs when turning on devices, loading games, and transferring or saving data.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always, in the mean time jump over to the official product page following the link below.

Source : KM : TPU

