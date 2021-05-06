Sabrent 64 TB PCIe 4.0 RocketQ Battleship SSD nearing release?

Sabrent first unveiled an intriguing new hardware they are creating back in January of 2021, in the form of the upcoming RocketQ Battleship SSD offering 8x 8 TB RocketQ M.2 NVMe SSDs paired with the Highpoint SSD7540 8-port PCIe 4.0 x16 NVMe RAID controller. This week the company seems to be moving closer to launching the new 64 TB PCIe 4.0 RocketQ Battleship SSD after HighPoint listed the SSD on their website under the “coming soon” page.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. But don’t expect the hardware to be priced under $10,000 when it launches.

Source : TPU : High Point

