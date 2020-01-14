ASRock Hyper Quad M.2 PCIe 4.0 Expansion Card

This month ASRock has released a new M.2 SSD expansion card form of the Hyper Quad M.2 which is compatible with PCI-Express 4.0 and is capable of mounting 4 x NVMe M.2 SSDs with PCI-Express4.0 (x4) connection. “The connection interface is PCI-Express4.0 (x16), and the SSD form factor corresponds to M.2 2242/2260/2280/22110.”

“Supports up to 4 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe M.2 SSDs on AMD TRX40/X399 platform and Virtual RAID on CPU (VROC) technology on Intel X299 platform. Allows you to create a bootable RAID array with up to 4 M.2 SSDs. Apart from the large aluminum cover, the 5cm cooling fan can not only quickly dissipate the heat but also lower the temperature to ensure a stable performance of M.2 SSD. What’s more exciting, the fan speed can be adjusted via a switch located on the PCB, giving a more flexible usage.”

“The 11-cm-long thermal pad is able to fully cover every NAND flash on M.2 SSD, transferring heat generated by the high speed M.2 SSD onto the aluminum cover. Extend the longevity of each devices. The onboard four M.2 sockets are laid out on PCB at an angle (45 degrees). The shape is optimized to keep the traces as short and direct as possible. Designed with the right trace shape in order to make sure each M.2 socket carries good enough current, thus providing maximum performance and stability.”

Features of the Hyper Quad M.2 card include :

– PCIe Gen4 x16 interface

– Supports M Key type 2242/2260/2280/22110 M.2 PCI Express module Gen4 x4 64Gb/s

– Supports Intel VROC technology

– Fully support Intel latest NVMe M.2 SSD

– Variable speed cooling fan

– ASRock Quad M.2 Card Utility

Source: TPU : ASRock : Guru3D

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals