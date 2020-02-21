KIOXIA CD6 Series PCIe 4.0 U.3 SSD range introduced

KIOXIA previously known as the Toshiba Memory as this week introduced its new range of PCIe 4.0 U.3 SSDs storage devices specifically created for data centres and enterprise applications. The PCI Express 4.0 specification has been created to double the performance of storage, pushing speeds up to 16.0 gigatransfers per second (GT/s) or 2 gigabits per second (Gb/s) throughput per lane.

CM6 Series Enterprise NVMe SSDs – Dual-ported for high-availability, KIOXIA’s CM6 Series of PCIe Gen4 (1×4, 2×2) and NVMe Enterprise SSDs delivers best-in-class sequential and random performance of up to 6.9 GB/s and up to 1.4M IOPS (input/output operations per second)2. These represent bandwidth improvements of up to 2x over its PCIe Gen3 predecessors and are 12x faster than typical SATA drives. Designed for enterprise applications and use cases – including high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, caching layer, financial trading, and data analytics – the CM6 Series is available in capacities from 800 GB to 30.72 terabytes (TB), with 50% more capacity and 23x the throughput, in only 27% of the space of the highest capacity hard disk drive.

CD6 Series Data Center NVMe SSDs – KIOXIA’s CD6 Series of PCIe Gen4 (1×4) and NVMe data center SSDs are single-ported for servers, and targeted to large-scale data center deployments and general purpose applications, such as database, cloud computing, virtualized and containerized environments, web servers, and media streaming. Capacities from 960 GB to 15.36 TB, with 1.0M IOPS and 6.2 GB/s throughput are available.

“AMD is leading the PCIe 4.0 charge with AMD EPYC, which is poised to bring in a new era of compute, graphics, networking, and storage in the data center,” said Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president, Datacenter Ecosystems & Application Engineering, AMD. “We are pleased to work with KIOXIA and their PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs demonstrating industry leading performance and TCO while creating new application value for our customers.”

“A new wave of storage technology is coming with the introduction of PCIe 4.0 devices that will bring next-generation performance to enterprise and hyperscale data centers,” said Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president at IDC. “SSDs, such as KIOXIA’s CM6 and CD6 Series, will help enable customers’ transitions to PCIe 4.0 and grow PCIe SSD unit shipments to over 50% of the enterprise market.”

Source : Kioxia : TPU

