Saildrone autonomous oceanic monitoring

In the realm of autonomous oceanic monitoring, one company stands out as a leader in innovation and efficiency. Saildrone, a San Francisco-based startup, has developed groundbreaking technology that is transforming the way we gather and analyze nautical data. With a mission to make ocean intelligence collection cost-effective, Saildrone’s autonomous uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) are equipped with state-of-the-art sensors that enable them to track hurricanes, discover underwater mountains, and map the world’s ocean floor.

Uncrewed surface vehicles – USV

The key to Saildrone’s success lies in the integration of cutting-edge technology into their USVs. These vehicles are equipped with NVIDIA Jetson modules for AI at the edge, ensuring efficient processing of the vast amount of data collected. The data is further optimized through the use of NVIDIA DeepStream software development kit, enabling intelligent video analytics.

Saildrone’s technology is widely utilized in various fields, including science, fisheries, weather forecasting, ocean mapping, and maritime security. By offering three different types of USVs and a Mission Portal control center service, Saildrone caters to diverse needs. The control center allows users to monitor customized missions and visualize data in near real-time. Additionally, Saildrone provides open access to some of its historical data, allowing the wider public to benefit from their findings.

Autonomous oceanic monitoring

One of the notable applications of Saildrone’s technology is the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s study on the impact of ocean acidification on climate change. They are utilizing three 23-foot Saildrone Explorer USVs for a six-month mission around the Hawaiian islands. This mission aims to evaluate the ocean’s health in the region, shedding light on the consequences of ocean acidification.

Saildrone has also forged a partnership with Seabed 2030, an ambitious project aiming to map the world’s oceans completely. By collaborating with the Nippon Foundation and GEBCO, Saildrone is helping in the quest to explore and understand the depths of our oceans.

Collect vast amounts of data

One of the major advantages of Saildrone’s USVs is their ability to collect vast amounts of data using fewer resources compared to traditional boats and crews. By conserving energy and keeping crews out of danger, Saildrone ensures that data collection can be carried out efficiently in harsh weather conditions and during long missions.

To achieve such remarkable feats, Saildrone relies on the NVIDIA JetPack SDK. This development environment provides Saildrone with the necessary tools for hardware-accelerated edge AI on the Jetson platform. The module is utilized for machine learning, particularly in image-based vessel detection, aiding the USVs’ navigation. Furthermore, the NVIDIA DeepStream SDK plays a crucial role in Saildrone’s vision AI applications and services, enabling developers to create seamless streaming pipelines for AI-based video, audio, and image analytics.

Saildrone’s revolutionary technology is transforming autonomous oceanic monitoring. By harnessing the power of AI, Saildrone is redefining the way we collect and analyze data in the vast oceanic realm. Whether it’s tracking hurricanes, mapping the ocean floor, or studying the impact of climate change, Saildrone’s USVs are at the forefront of innovation. With their commitment to affordable ocean intelligence collection and impressive partnerships, Saildrone is truly spearheading a new era of exploration and understanding.

