SAGAIA gaming controller hits Kickstarter

SAGAIA is new gaming controller range has launched via Kickstarter this month inspired by Sagaia, the second arcade game in the Darius series from the late 80’s and early 90’s. The unique wireless gaming controller is crafted with shaped edges and extreme straight lines and “fits right into the spirit of every gamer’s quest to explore” say its creators.

Featuring asymmetric vibrating motors connected to the two claw grips players can receive precise vibrations that react independently in any game. The auto fire button allows you to level up your firepower, simply press the auto-fire button and function button together to activate or deactivate the auto-fire mode on the gaming controller.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates). If the SAGAIA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the SAGAIA gaming controller project review the promotional video below.

“Our controller series is old-school, unique, and vibrant in look. We think the neons of the past are markers of the future. The Sagaia series combines the looks of the past with the control of the future. We want to give you a fully immersive gaming experience combining the best aspects of design with the best gameplay available. We want to bring the creative elements and art of games to life through our Sagaia Controller. Why only feel the gaming experience in the game when the Sagaia Controller will bring it to you in reality? “

“At PB Tails, we believe that gaming is about community, about connection. So we’ve designed the Sagaia Controller to be stylish enough and small enough to be taken with you. It’s the gaming sidekick you can carry in your pocket, handbag, or rucksack. The controller also comes with a secure, stylish carry case to keep it safe on your journey. It’s Luigi to your Mario. Take it out and play it anywhere!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the gaming controller, jump over to the official SAGAIA crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals