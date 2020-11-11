Awesome Raspberry Pi lunchbox arcade game

Using a particularly cool lunchbox emblazoned with the graphics from the iconic Gauntlet computer game, maker and Raspberry Pi enthusiast Rich Jones, has created a fantastic Raspberry Pi lunchbox arcade game.

“I used to have a cool metal Pac-Man lunch box for school but trying to get a Pac-Man one is nearly impossible, and ones that do come up go for silly money on eBay,” he explains. At more than £60 a tin, he couldn’t bring himself to drill holes in an original 1980s version. Instead, Rich decided to modify a Gauntlet one.”

“So much power in such a small form factor makes Raspberry Pi a great choice for mini arcade machines,” says Rich. “With all my machines the sound quality is important, so I’ve fitted the largest speakers the lunchbox could realistically support.”

Although the project has the potential to be self-powered, Rich didn’t want to compromise on the speakers. “The speakers and amp were the whole reason behind the 12 volt power supply. I didn’t want some tiny speakers and a 5V amp.” Despite having to reposition the heatsink to accommodate the amp, the audio setup proved worth the extra hassle. “The speakers sound really good as they resonate through the tin and have good bass, which surprised me,”

Source : RPiF : Rich Jones

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals