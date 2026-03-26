Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. S25 Ultra: Is the 60W Charging Upgrade Worth It?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra builds upon the foundation of its predecessor, the S25 Ultra, with notable advancements in performance, display technology, charging capabilities and camera features. However, some changes, such as the shift in build materials, may prompt you to carefully evaluate whether the upgrade is worth it. The video below from Sakitech highlights the key differences to help you determine which model best suits your needs.

Build and Design

Both the S26 Ultra and S25 Ultra maintain a premium aesthetic, but there are distinct differences in materials and design that may influence your preference:

Materials: The S26 Ultra introduces Gorilla Glass Armor 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, offering enhanced durability. However, its frame is constructed from armor aluminum, which is less robust compared to the titanium frame of the S25 Ultra, known for its superior structural strength and resilience.

The S26 Ultra introduces Gorilla Glass Armor 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, offering enhanced durability. However, its frame is constructed from armor aluminum, which is less robust compared to the titanium frame of the S25 Ultra, known for its superior structural strength and resilience. Design: The S26 Ultra is slimmer and lighter, with more rounded corners and thinner silver camera rings, giving it a sleeker and more modern appearance. In contrast, the S25 Ultra’s boxier design provides a more stable grip. However, the larger camera housing on the S26 Ultra can cause noticeable wobble when placed on flat surfaces.

These differences in build and design reflect a balance between aesthetics and functionality, catering to varying user preferences.

Display

Both models feature expansive 6.9-inch QHD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rates, delivering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. However, the S26 Ultra introduces subtle yet impactful improvements:

Privacy Display: The S26 Ultra incorporates a privacy display feature that limits visibility from side angles, enhancing screen security in public spaces.

The S26 Ultra incorporates a privacy display feature that limits visibility from side angles, enhancing screen security in public spaces. Color Accuracy: Its 8-bit + FRC display reduces color banding and provides smoother gradients, making it particularly appealing for content creators and visual professionals.

Its 8-bit + FRC display reduces color banding and provides smoother gradients, making it particularly appealing for content creators and visual professionals. Anti-Reflective Coating: While both models perform well in bright environments, the S25 Ultra edges ahead slightly with a superior anti-reflective coating, reducing glare more effectively.

Both devices also include ProScaler technology, making sure optimized visuals for a high-quality viewing experience across various applications.

Performance

The S26 Ultra delivers a significant performance boost, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, making it a standout choice for demanding users:

Processing Power: The S26 Ultra features a 19% faster CPU, 24% faster GPU and 39% faster NPU compared to the S25 Ultra, making sure seamless multitasking, enhanced gaming experiences and improved AI-driven functionalities.

The S26 Ultra features a 19% faster CPU, 24% faster GPU and 39% faster NPU compared to the S25 Ultra, making sure seamless multitasking, enhanced gaming experiences and improved AI-driven functionalities. RAM and Storage: It supports up to 16GB of RAM on the 1TB storage model, surpassing the S25 Ultra’s maximum of 12GB. Additionally, the S26 Ultra features faster storage technology, resulting in quicker app launches and smoother file handling.

These advancements make the S26 Ultra a powerful device for both everyday tasks and intensive applications.

Camera

Both models feature a versatile quad-camera setup, but the S26 Ultra introduces enhancements that elevate its photography and videography capabilities:

Low-Light Performance: The S26 Ultra’s wider apertures on the main and telephoto lenses allow for improved light capture, resulting in clearer and more detailed images in low-light conditions.

The S26 Ultra’s wider apertures on the main and telephoto lenses allow for improved light capture, resulting in clearer and more detailed images in low-light conditions. Professional Video: The S26 Ultra debuts the APV professional video codec, allowing cinematic-grade video recording. This feature is particularly valuable for creative professionals seeking high-quality video production on the go.

These improvements make the S26 Ultra an excellent choice for photography and video enthusiasts looking for advanced features.

Battery and Charging

Both models are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, making sure reliable all-day usage. However, the S26 Ultra offers faster and more efficient charging options:

Wired Charging: The S26 Ultra supports 60W wired charging, a significant upgrade from the S25 Ultra’s 45W, allowing for quicker recharges.

The S26 Ultra supports 60W wired charging, a significant upgrade from the S25 Ultra’s 45W, allowing for quicker recharges. Wireless Charging: Wireless charging speeds increase from 15W on the S25 Ultra to 25W on the S26 Ultra, providing greater convenience for users who prefer cable-free charging.

Wireless charging speeds increase from 15W on the S25 Ultra to 25W on the S26 Ultra, providing greater convenience for users who prefer cable-free charging. Efficiency: The S26 Ultra’s advanced processor and optimized software enhance battery efficiency, allowing you to maximize usage time between charges.

These enhancements cater to users who prioritize fast and efficient charging solutions.

S Pen

The S Pen remains a defining feature of Samsung’s Ultra series, offering unparalleled productivity and creativity tools. While both models provide similar functionality, the S26 Ultra introduces minor refinements:

A slimmer design and a curved tip for easier, one-way insertion into the device.

Improved ergonomics, making sure a more comfortable and seamless user experience during extended use.

These subtle improvements enhance the overall usability of the S Pen, making it a more intuitive tool for daily tasks.

Software

The S26 Ultra ships with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, offering exclusive features that enhance productivity and creativity:

Now Nudge: A contextual reminder system that intelligently suggests tasks and reminders based on your activity, streamlining your workflow.

A contextual reminder system that intelligently suggests tasks and reminders based on your activity, streamlining your workflow. Creative Studio: Advanced photo editing tools that enable users to create professional-quality edits directly on their device.

While these features are exclusive to the S26 Ultra at launch, they are expected to roll out to the S25 Ultra through future software updates, making sure continued value for existing users.

Pricing

Both models launched at a price of $1,300, positioning them firmly in the premium segment. However, the S25 Ultra may now be available at reduced prices in secondhand or third-party markets, offering a more budget-friendly option for those who do not require the latest features.

Final Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces meaningful upgrades in performance, display technology, charging speeds and camera capabilities, making it an excellent choice for first-time buyers or those seeking innovative features. However, if you already own the S25 Ultra, the incremental improvements and the downgrade in build material may not justify an upgrade unless you prioritize the latest advancements.

Ultimately, your decision will depend on your specific needs and whether the S26 Ultra’s enhancements align with your expectations for a flagship device.

Unlock more potential in Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra by reading previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: sakitech



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