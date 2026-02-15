Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Revealed: A Faster Chip, 60W Charging, and a Controversial New Look

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is launching this month, the flagship model in its highly anticipated Galaxy S26 series. The global launch is scheduled for February 25th at the Unpacked event in San Francisco. This device introduces significant advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), display technology, and ergonomic design. However, some compromises in features and incentives have sparked mixed reactions among potential buyers, making it a device worth examining closely. The video below from Techtics gives us more details about the handset.

Launch Event and Reduced Incentives

The Unpacked event will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on the 25th of February, marking the official debut of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Pre-orders are already open, but Samsung has notably reduced trade-in values and promotional credits in several regions compared to previous launches. For many loyal customers, these incentives have been a key factor in upgrading to the latest models. If you rely on these perks to offset the cost of a new device, this change could influence your decision to purchase. While the Galaxy S26 Ultra promises innovative features, the reduced financial incentives may leave some buyers hesitant.

AI Innovations: “Edge Fusion” and Regional Chipsets

Artificial intelligence takes center stage in the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with the introduction of “Edge Fusion”, a new offline AI image-generation tool. This feature allows you to create high-quality images directly on the device without relying on cloud services. By processing data locally, Edge Fusion enhances both privacy and speed, making it a standout feature for users concerned about data security.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by two distinct chipsets, depending on your region: Exynos and Snapdragon. The Exynos chipset is optimized for AI-driven tasks, delivering exceptional performance for features like Edge Fusion and other computational processes. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon chipset focuses on image processing and creative tools, making it particularly appealing to photography enthusiasts and content creators. This regional variation ensures that the device caters to diverse user needs, but it also means that your experience may vary depending on where you live.

Display Technology: Optimized for Outdoor Use

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a state-of-the-art anti-reflective display and Gorilla Glass armor, making sure excellent visibility in bright outdoor conditions. Whether you’re navigating, streaming videos, or capturing photos, the display delivers superior clarity and durability. This enhancement is particularly beneficial for users who frequently use their devices in challenging lighting environments, such as direct sunlight. The combination of anti-reflective technology and durable materials makes the Galaxy S26 Ultra a reliable companion for outdoor activities.

Charging Technology: Missing the Mark?

One area where the Galaxy S26 Ultra falls short is in its charging technology. Unlike some competitors that have embraced integrated magnetic charging systems, Samsung has opted to exclude this feature. Instead, the Galaxy S26 Ultra requires external cases with built-in magnets to enable magnetic charging. For users who value the convenience of seamless magnetic charging, this omission may feel like a step backward. While the device supports fast charging and wireless charging, the lack of a built-in magnetic solution could be a deciding factor for those comparing it to rival devices.

Design Evolution: Softer and More Ergonomic

The Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces a softer, rounder design with more pronounced curved edges, moving away from the boxy aesthetic of the Note series. The aluminum frame replaces titanium, striking a balance between durability and cost-effectiveness. This design shift not only enhances the device’s ergonomics but also makes it more comfortable to hold for extended periods. The refined design reflects Samsung’s focus on creating a device that is both visually appealing and practical for everyday use.

Criticism and Market Reactions

Despite its many advancements, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has faced criticism for certain omissions. The absence of CHI2 magnets for integrated magnetic charging is a notable drawback, especially as competitors continue to innovate in this area. Additionally, the reduction in trade-in values and promotional perks has dampened enthusiasm among long-time Samsung users. While the device offers impressive features, these compromises may lead some potential buyers to explore alternative options.

Balancing Innovation and Compromise

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra represents a blend of innovation and compromise. With innovative AI capabilities, an optimized display for outdoor use, and a refreshed ergonomic design, it offers plenty to admire. However, the lack of integrated magnetic charging and reduced launch incentives may give some buyers pause. As the February 25th Unpacked event approaches, the Galaxy S26 Ultra remains a compelling option for those seeking a premium smartphone experience. However, it’s essential to weigh its strengths against its limitations to determine whether it aligns with your needs and expectations.

Here is a selection of other guides from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Source & Image Credit: Techtics



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.