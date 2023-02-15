If you are in the market for a new Ryzen 9 5900HX mini PC it might be worth your while checking out the new Chatreey AM08 (5900HX) and Chatreey AMR5 (5600U) powered by a Ryzen 5 if your budget will not quite stretch to a Ryzen 9. The latest uniquely styled Chatreey AM08 follows on from the AMR5 launched last year and features a Ryzen 9 5900HX 8 x Zen 3 CPU cores / 16 threads, 3.3 GHz base / 4.6 GHz max boost freq, 20MB total cache and 45W TDP (default).

Supported by graphics in the form of Radeon Vega 8 @ 2.1 GHz and memory via 2 x SODIMM slots DDR4-3200 providing the ability to install up to 64GB depending on your needs. Storage is provided by space via a single M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 as well as a single 2.5″ SATA socket.

Ports on the Chatreey AM08 Ryzen 9 5900HX mini PC take the form of 2 x HDMI 2.0, USB Type-C, 4 x USB 3.2 Type-A, Ethernet, 3.5mm audioand DC power input (19V/6.3A). Barebones systems start around $490 for the new AM08 mini PC while the older AMR5 system is now priced at around $327.

